Local family affected by Trump’s executive order

BOSTON (WHDH) - So much has changed so quickly for Bahar Bahmani’s family.

They have lived in Boston for 8 years and their 3-year-old daughter was born in America.

Last time they flew through Logan Airport it was a breeze.

Bahar and her husband are originally from Iran and he had to go visit his sick father. But when he tried to get back into the U.S Saturday night, he was held for hours in Logan’s International terminal.

After hours at customs, he was finally released and able to hug his daughter Saturday night, surrounded by more than a thousand people.

They gathered at the airport in support of those affected by President Trump’s executive order.

The ACLU of Massachusetts offered their support, filing a lawsuit on behalf of those detained.

Early Saturday morning a judge ruled in their favor, granting a temporary restraining order to President Trump’s order. It will last for 7 days, clearing the was for lawful immigrants from those 7 barred nations to enter the U.S

Despite the ruling, Bahar’s family said they’ll be staying put for quite some time.

