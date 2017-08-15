Local father, son catch rare sawfish in Florida

(WHDH) — A father and son from Massachusetts were on a fishing trip in Florida when they pulled up the catch of a lifetime.

The fish the pair pulled up was a sawfish, a critically endangered species.

One of the men said he knew what the fish was because he watches “Shark Week” and had seen it on the shows.

The men pulled the fish toward the boat before using a knife to cut the line away. But before they did, they had a chance to take a long look and said they were amazed by the fish’s strength.

The boat’s captain helped keep the men safe while helping to release the fish.

