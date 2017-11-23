Local high school Thanksgiving Day football

MASSACHUSETTS (WHDH) — Some local high school football teams participated Thanksgiving Day games.

Marshfield beat Duxbury 18-15. This was also the final game for the Marshfield Rams head coach, Lou Silva. Silva has been head coach of the team for the last 37-years.

In Division 2, Lincoln-Sudbury played Newton South. Lincoln-Sudbury won 28-6.

And in Division 3, Lynn English played Lynn Classical at Manning Field.

The Lynn English Bulldogs won 38-o.

