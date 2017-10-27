Local landmarks illuminated green to honor Devin Suau

BOSTON (WHDH) - Landmarks around Boston will shine green on Friday in honor of Framingham native Devin Suau, a boy who lost his courageous battle with a rare form of brain cancer last week after touching the hearts of thousands across the nation.

Suau, 6, passed away on the morning of Oct. 22, one week before his seventh birthday. He was diagnosed with a rare cancer known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma earlier this year.

The boy’s battle with brain cancer went viral with the #WhyNotDevin campaign. His parents started the campaign asking why he could not be the first person to beat the disease. The campaign raised money for cancer research.

Devin was made honorary police chief for a day in Framingham and got to lead Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade as an honorary Boston police officer. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Police Commissioner William Evans both attended the funeral, along with many police officers from different communities.

Walsh officially declared Friday, Oct. 27, as Devin Suau Day.

I'm honored to proclaim tmrw Devin Suau Day. We have all been inspired by Devin & will never forget his kindness & strength. #WhyNotDevin pic.twitter.com/Z12r9Rulq3 — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) October 26, 2017

