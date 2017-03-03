Local lawmakers comment on AG Sessions

BOSTON (WHDH) - Congressman Bill Keating told 7News that the statements made by the Attorney General don’t hold up.

“I believe the attorney general, Jeff Sessions should resign,” said Keating. “Not a statement I make lightly.

He is joined by other members of the Massachusetts delegation in making that call.

Congressman Joe Kennedy said each day there is a new revelation and the story is wearing thin.

“Not only should be resign because of this,” said Kennedy, “If the Trump administration wants to get ahead of the story on Russia, he needs to do it immediately.

