Local lawmakers condemn Trump pulling U.S. out of Paris climate agreement

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Massachusetts lawmakers criticized President Donald Trump for his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

Trump said during a White House Rose Garden announcement that the U.S. will exit the landmark climate agreement aimed at reducing carbon emissions to slow climate change.

Trump said the deal “disadvantages” the U.S. and is causing lost jobs and lower wages.

“Withdrawing the U.S. from the monumentally important Paris Climate Accord will have devastating consequences at home and abroad, for this generation and the next, and is already rightly drawing sharp criticism from experts and international partners,” said Rep. Niki Tsongas (D-Mass.).

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) told 7News that Trump’s decision shows an “abdication of global leadership,” as other countries always looked to America as the leader on climate change.

“This is one of the most disastrous moments in American diplomatic history,” said Markey. “He is on the wrong side of history.”

Markey used President John F. Kennedy’s belief in America’s space program as an example, saying the Brookline native was always looking to the future with what science could do. He also referred to Kennedy’s quote “Ask not what your country can do for you” to criticize Trump.

“Ask what you can do for the Koch brothers, for the coal industry, for those who want to pollute, for those who make this world a much more dangerous place,” said Markey. “It’s a sad day in American history.”

Markey said the change will also affect the economy in Massachusetts, as 100,000 people in the state work in the clean energy sector.

Rep. Michael Capuano (D-Mass.) was not optimistic when asked if Congress could anything about Trump’s decision.

“The likelihood is we won’t because, don’t forget, the Congress is controlled in both the House and Senate by President Trump’s friends.”

Capuano accused Trump of making up facts to justify his decision to leave the Paris climate agreement.

“It just made no sense. You won’t find many scientists to agree with almost anything he said,” said Capuano.

Like Markey, Capuano said Trump was keeping a campaign promise to a small group of coal miners but his decision will not help the coal industry.

“It won’t bring any coal jobs back. No one is going to build a coal plant anywhere in this country. It is not the energy of today and not the energy of the future,” said Capuano.

Capuano held up an asthma inhaler during his interview with 7News, saying America will have to manufacture more of them to combat the negative effects Trump’s decision will have on Americans’ health.

“It would be a national embarrassment for the United States to stand down while we allow China and others to lead the fight against the greatest global threat facing the earth. We should not leave it to others to rescue us from the devastating impacts of severe weather and rising sea levels and the degradation of our environment,” said Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) in a statement.

Full statement from Gov. Charlie Baker:

“While the decision by the Trump-Pence Administration to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement is disappointing, the Commonwealth is committed to working with our partners around the nation and world to reduce carbon emissions. Despite today’s announcement, Massachusetts is aggressively working to exceed the goals of the Paris Agreement on the state level, while growing our economy through clean energy innovation and environmental stewardship. In Massachusetts and around the world, climate change is a shared reality and our ability to rise and respond to this challenge will shape future generations.”

Full statement from Boston Mayor Marty Walsh:

“Withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement isn’t just a setback, it’s irresponsible. This damages our nation’s reputation as an international leader and puts future generations at risk to the threat of climate change. Boston will not standby given what’s at stake.

We are committed to addressing climate change head on and will accelerate Boston’s efforts to become carbon neutral by 2050. Fighting climate change means fighting for all those affected by worsening air quality, extreme heat, eroding coastlines — issues that will continue to impact residents for generations to come.

As Mayor, I will continue to work with U.S. Mayors and cities around the world to uphold the tenets of the Paris climate agreement and protect Boston against the very real impacts of climate change.”

