Local lawmakers react to military strike in Afghanistan

Reaction is pouring in from local lawmakers and concerned residents after the US military dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb ever in Afghanistan targeting ISIS militants.

It was a topic that came up several times during Senator Elizabeth Warren’s town hall in Salem on Thursday.

“I want to hear more from the generals out in the field about why they thought this was the right bomb and this was the right moment,” Warren said.

Senator Ed Markey says he’s concerned about possible civilian casualties.

“The question I’m going ot have is whether there was any civilian casualties beyond acceptable because it could be a recruitment tools for ISIS,” Markey said.

It was not clear if President Trump authorized the bombing, which hit a system of tunnels and caves used by ISIS fighters. But both Senator Warren and Congressman Seth Moulton attacked President Trump for not having a clear strategy.

On Twitter, Moulton expressed his feelings on the strike.

What we need from @POTUS is not a bigger bomb but an actual plan to secure the peace. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) April 13, 2017

Senator Warren says if the president wants to drop more bombs, he should get permission from Congress.

For more on the statements made by local lawmakers, check out the video above.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)