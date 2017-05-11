Local lawmakers react to Trump’s firing of Comey

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The former FBI Director sent a letter to his colleagues, which read in part, “I’m not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won’t either. It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply.”

His message comes as the investigation into Russian connections to the 2016 election picks up new steam.

Days before he was fired, FBI Director James Comey asked for more resources from the Justice Department to pursue the investigation into Russia’s election meddling and the possible involvement of Trump associates.

Local lawmakers sounded off on the issue.

Representative Seth Moulton said, “I think it is a national crisis and I think it’s quickly becoming a constitutional crisis because of the abuses of power that Trump and the executive branch are taking to cover up these crimes.”

Senator Ed Markey said there is no question as to why Comey was let go.

“It’s clear to me that the Trump White House,” said Markey, “had no interest in allowing Comey to continue as the lead person on the investigation into the Trump connections with the Russian government during his campaign and during his transition period.”

Representative Moulton said there is a way for the president to clear his name and the controversy surrounding his campaign.

“If the president maintains his innocence then he should be totally open to having a full investigation, to finally clearing it up for his administration and for the American people that there is nothing wrong here. ” said Moulton.

