Local lawmakers speak out against Trump’s executive order

BOSTON (WHDH) - A sea of thousands packed Copley Square on Sunday to protest President Trump’s executive order. Some local lawmakers spoke out against the executive order. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Senator Elizabeth Warren took to the podium to speak to the crowd.

“I’m going to talk real loud so Washington, D.C. can hear us,” said Mayor Walsh. “Do you hear us, Washington?” he added.

Mayor Marty Walsh had a strong message to those fearful about President Trump’s executive action.

“The 28 percent of Boston immigrants, like my mother and father, we will protect you,” he said.

Senator Elizabeth Warren said the order isn’t about keeping Americans safer, she said it’s a religious test which is illegal and against the Constitution.

“We will not stop fighting until this executive order is tossed in the dust bin of history where it belongs,” said Senator Warren.

Senator Ed Markey also spoke, emphasizing the immigration order won’t reduce the threat of terrorism, and it will only help ISIS and terrorist propaganda.

“This is a Muslim ban no matter what alternative facts President Trump tries to pedal,” said Senator Markey.

Governor Charlie Baker did not attend the rally but issued another statement today that read in part:

“I believe focusing on countries’ predominant religions will not make the country safer as terrorists have showed they intend to strike from across the world. The confusion for families is real. The unexpected disruption for law abiding people is real. And the lack of guidance associated with such an abrupt and overwhelming decision is hugely problematic for all involved.”

