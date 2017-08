Local libraries are gearing up for the solar eclipse on August 21 st.

The solar eclipse happens every 375 years, when the moon passes directly between the sun and earth.

Local libraries, including Boston Public, Medford, and Kingston, are handing out pairs of solar eclipse glasses which allow you to watch the event without hurting your eyes.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)