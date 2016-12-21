MARLBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A local father who has been away for basic training made a special trip back home for Christmas.

It was a big surprise for his three children who were caught off guard as they were visiting Santa.

The emotional moment was all captured on camera.

The father, Kyle Shotsberger, hasn’t seen his wife or the kids since September 12.

In a Santa-sized surprise, he popped out from his hiding place behind St. Nick’s chair.

Shotsberger joined the Army National Guard and has been training to be a mechanic at a base in Missouri.

For 2-year-old Alyssa, 5-year-old Jayden and 8-year-old Antonio, it’s a Christmas to remember.

Shotsberger’s wife, Samantha, works at the mall and set the whole thing up. The homecoming is a blessing to the whole family.

The family lives in Worcester but their first stop was a dinner at the mall with dad.

