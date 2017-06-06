Local parents working to outlaw Native American mascots

BOSTON (WHDH) - Lawmakers will listen to arguments on Tuesday, possibly outlawing the use of Native American symbols at schools across the state.

The push comes after officials in Tewksbury rejected efforts to change the name of their Redman mascot.

But then some parents appealed to state lawmakers saying such mascots create stereotypes against Native Americans.

Opponents to the possible new law say mascots are not meant to be demeaning and are just a part of the school culture.

If the law passes, numerous Bay State schools will have to change their mascot.

