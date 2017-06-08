Local politicians discuss much-anticipated Comey testimony

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Former FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify before Congress on Thursday morning in a much-anticipated showdown as questions surround his interactions with President Donald Trump in the weeks before his firing.

In a statement released by the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, Comey asserted that he told President Trump on multiple occasions that the president was not under investigation by the FBI but also said that Trump told him, “I expect loyalty, I demand loyalty.”

Local lawmakers are reacting to the news and what they expect from today’s testimony. Congresswoman Niki Tsongas joined 7News on Thursday to discuss the prepared remarks as well as what she hopes to hear from Comey.

Congressman Stephen Lynch also joined 7News Thursday morning on his thoughts about what to expect from Comey.

