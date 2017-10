(WHDH) — Across Massachusetts, local politicians took to social media to express their grief and offer support following what is now the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s history — more than 50 killed and 400 injured at a concert in Las Vegas.

MA is praying for the victims, families & 1st responders in #LasVegas. Deeply saddened & horrified to learn of this senseless mass shooting. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) October 2, 2017

I am praying for the victims & their families of the horrific #LasVegasShootings. We all thank the brave first responders for their efforts. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) October 2, 2017

I’m heartsick for the victims of last night’s massacre in Las Vegas & their loved ones. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 2, 2017

Thoughts & prayers are NOT enough. Not when more moms & dads will bury kids this week, & more sons & daughters will grow up without parents. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 2, 2017

Tragedies like Las Vegas have happened too many times. We need to have the conversation about how to stop gun violence. We need it NOW. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 2, 2017

Thinking of everyone in #LasVegas, and praying Congress will have the courage to do more than stand in silence to commemorate them. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) October 2, 2017

As after #Orlando, I will NOT be joining my colleagues in a moment of silence on the House Floor that just becomes an excuse for inaction. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) October 2, 2017

Now is not a moment for silence; it's a time for action. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) October 2, 2017

My heart breaks for the families of all those lost in Las Vegas. Sending thoughts and prayers to the victims and everyone impacted. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken by news of #LasVegas shooting. My thoughts and prayers are with victims of this tragic attack & the many brave first responders. https://t.co/G3CpzXjLof — Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) October 2, 2017

I can't adequately express my despair over the senseless terror and loss in Las Vegas. Sending love, healing and sympathy to all affected. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) October 2, 2017

