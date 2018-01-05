Local, state police: Drivers may be fined if they do not clear snow and ice off vehicles

(WHDH) — Local and state police departments throughout Massachusetts and New England are reminding drivers that they may be stopped and ticketed if they do not clear the snow and ice off of their vehicles before heading out on the road.

Blackstone Police said, “No one wants to be behind a vehicle on the roadways and have a big pile of snow come flying off the vehicle in front of them. That can cause more damage than one may think.”

Seekonk Police said drivers may be ticketed $40.00 for not clearing their vehicles.

Clear snow before you go. $40.00 fine. pic.twitter.com/rQ8ngT4P8x — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) January 5, 2018

Massachusetts State Police also said it is crucial drivers take the time to clear their vehicles for the their own safety, and the safety of those around them. Officials said it is ‘impeded operation’ if drivers do not clean off their vehicles.

We know it’s a bit of work, especially on a cold morning like this, but it’s impeded operation if you don’t. Please take the time to make your car safe for yourself and other motorists. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 5, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)