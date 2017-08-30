Local support pours in for Texas flood victims

BOSTON (WHDH) - It didn’t take long for bins to fill up at City Hall in Boston, with person after person stopping by to donate for the “Help for Houston” drive. From 1,500 miles away, Bostonians are showing their support for Texans in need.

City officials have had to sort as they go just to keep up, as the heartbreaking images from Texas have driven many to give.

“We appreciate the courage of the people themselves and everyone who’s just trying to help. Just God be with them,” said local area resident Greg England.

Stephen Cushing needed a truck to drop off his donation. Cushing and the Seafarers Mission collect shirts from around the area for Christmas, but this year they had enough extra to donate more than 7,000 shirts to Houston.

“A dry t-shirt goes a long way to making you feel a little bit better and a little bit more comfortable,” he said.

On Tuesday, the city of Salem joined with Boston. City Hall, fire stations, and the police department are now accepting donations.

