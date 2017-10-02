Local witnesses describe moments when gunfire erupted at Vegas concert

LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — Witnesses with ties to New England spoke with 7News about the chaos that broke out when the gunman started shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas.

Courtney McGrath, 29, said she thought the gunshots were fireworks at first as the music was playing before ths sound seemed to get closer. McGrath, who is from Kingston and now lives in Las Vegas, said she crammed under the bleachers with 20 other people for cover.

“We were looking out into where everybody is and there was just bodies and blood and there was just people running and screaming for help. It was like a war zone,” said McGrath.

Bryanna Giorgio, a dispatcher for the Methuen Police, was also at the concert with her friend Mandy Thornton, who is also from Methuen. Speaking from the airport via FaceTime, 25-year-old Giorgio said they ran for their lives as the gunfire started.

“I heard the bullets ricocheting off the stage and that’s when I looked at her and said, we really need to get out of here,” said Giorgio.

McGrath said she feels lucky that she made it out uninjured but is still scared to leave her house. Giorgio said she is ready to be back at home and at her job.

