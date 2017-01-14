Local woman to sing National Anthem at big game

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Last spring, Nyah Macklin performed an electrifying rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

Less then a year later, her talents are taking her to Gillette Stadium, where she will sing the National Anthem before a crowd nearly 70,000 strong.

The 22-year-old form Waltham is an aid to State Representative Brian Murray, but for one night she will set aside her day job and bring Pats fans to their feet.

Nyah has been singing all of her life, but never on a stage like this.

And as far as the game goes, it is no surprise who she is pulling for, the Patriots.

Watch the video above for more on Nyah Macklin and her big performance.

