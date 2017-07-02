BOLTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Massachusetts State Police responded to a fatal rollover crash in Bolton on Sunday.

Police say initial investigation indicates that a Mercury was traveling on Route 496 northbound when it took an exit, lost control and went across the exit divider on the ramp. There were two people in the car at the time of the crash.

A woman who was in the car was transported by helicopter to UMass Worcester Hospital with life threatening injuries. The second person in the car, a man, was transported to Marlborough Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have yet to identify the man or the woman.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police say speed is believed to be a factor.

