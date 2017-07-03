10 injured after taxi crashes into crowd outside Logan Airport, authorities say

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) – A taxi crashed into a group of pedestrians Monday afternoon outside Boston’s Logan Airport, injuring nearly a dozen people in what police called a “tragic accident.”

State police responded around 1:40 p.m. to the area of Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive in East Boston for a report of a crash at a taxi-queuing station.

Investigators say a Metro taxi jumped the curb and struck a group cab drivers. Ten victims were taken to Mass General Hospital, Tufts Medical Center, and other area hospitals, Boston EMS says. Police say their injuries range in severity from serious to minor.

The crash is not terror-related and was instead a case of “operator error” in which the driver stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake, according to police.

The driver, a 56-year-old Cambridge man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with troopers. His identity is being withheld at this time. Those who know him say he is a gentleman with no history of driving violations.

Officials have seized the cab and are working to determine if a mechanical malfunction is to blame. The taxi pool was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.

A witness says the driver told him that “he could not” stop the car before slamming into the group. Massachusetts state police Maj. Frank McGinn said all the injured appeared to be cab drivers.

Video from Sky7 showed a badly damaged cab resting against a building.

An investigation is ongoing and active at this time.

