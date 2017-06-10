10-year-old boy hit and killed by train in Salem

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - Police say a 10-year-old boy was hit and killed by a commuter rail train, Friday night. Witnesses say he was crossing the tracks to retrieve his bicycle.

The boy was identified by Salem Public School officials as Jaydon Dancy, a student at the Carlton Innovation School.

Massachusetts Rep. Paul Tucker is among those in shock. Just eight months ago, Dancy was honored by local officials.

He was given a citation by the mayor and state representatives after he jumped into a local river and pulled an incapacitated kayaker to shore.

In a statement, the mayor of Salem said:

“There is no more profoundly sorrowful event than the accidental death of a child…He was loved and respected and our memories of him will be of a bright and engaging young man.”

A memorial will be held for Dancy Sunday at the Carlton School.

A makeshift memorial has popped up near where 10-year-old Jaydon Dancy was struck and killed by train in Salem last night. @7News pic.twitter.com/TYoU7gWlAv — Adam Bagni (@AdamBagni) June 10, 2017

