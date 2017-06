CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Harvard University is dealing cases of the mumps on campus.

The two people who were infected by the virus have not been identified.

School officials say one person has a connection to the Bio Lab Complex in Cambridge.

There have been at least a dozen cases of mumps around the Boston area in recent months.

