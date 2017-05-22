2 men plead not guilty in gruesome Peabody killings

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man killed two people after they moved into a Massachusetts property where he had been running a drug operation.

Wes Doughty pleaded not guilty Monday in Salem to charges of murder and rape in the February deaths of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and his fiancee, 40-year-old Jennifer O’Connor.

Authorities say the victims’ bodies were found inside a Peabody home. Greenlaw had been shot in the head while O’Connor had been stabbed in the neck and torso.

Prosecutors say Doughty had also sexually assaulted O’Connor.

They allege Doughty killed the couple shortly after they moved in because he thought Greenlaw was going to cut in on his drug business.

Michael Hebb has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he helped Doughty attempt to get rid of the bodies.

