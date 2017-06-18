2 women taken to hospital after Brockton shooting

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Officials responded to shooting in Brockton, late Saturday night.

When officials arrived to the scene on Copeland Street around 11 p.m., they found two females who had been struck.

Brockton Fire confirms a 19-year-old woman was shot in both of her lower legs and an 18-year-old woman was shot in her upper left thigh.

The women were transported to Boston Medical Center. Their conditions are not yet known.

