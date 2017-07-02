3 people suffer minor injuries after ferry collides with passenger gangway in Woods Hole

WOODS HOLE, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials say a ferry collided with a passenger gangway in Cape Cod on Saturday.

The Steamship Authority says a ferry was backing up to leave Woods Hole for a trip to Oak Bluff around 7:40 p.m. Saturday when it struck one of two manually-operated passenger gangways, which was extended out beyond the platform.

Three windows on the mezzanine level of the ferry were broken, resulting in three minor injuries. Steamship Authority officials say shore-side medical treatment was not required.

The Martha’s Vineyard ferry assessed the situation and continued on its scheduled trip to the island. Repairs were made to the ferry after it returned to Woods Hole, Saturday night.

The passenger gangways in Woods Hole were inspected. The damaged one was repaired and both were operation on Sunday. Steamship Authorities confirmed the gangway was not attached to the vessel when the incident occurred.

A Sunday morning trip from Martha’s Vineyard to Woods Hole was cancelled in order for officials to make repairs.

The ferry is now running on a regular schedule.

