5 charged with importing, distributing oxycodone through Western Mass.

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have arrested five people they say were involved in a scheme to import large quantities of oxycodone from China for distribution throughout an area of western Massachusetts.

The Northwestern district attorney’s office announced Monday that a grand jury had indicted the alleged ringleaders of the operation, 47-year-old Yvette Judd and 50-year-old William Judd, who have addresses in Greenfield and Florida.

Authorities say they had pills sent from China to Massachusetts and New Hampshire and distributed as much as a pound of oxycodone per week in Franklin County for two years. Yvette Judd’s sister, Jennifer Benoit, allegedly received shipments of drugs at her Richmond, New Hampshire home.

Sherri Williams and Michael Williams are alleged to have worked as dealers from their Greenfield home.

It couldn’t be determined if they have lawyers.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)