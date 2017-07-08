6 teams compete in ‘Beast of the East’ beep baseball tournament

WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH) – It’s a baseball tournament unlike any other—welcome to the Beast of the East.

Six teams of visually impaired players from all over the east coast stepped up to the plate on Saturday.

It was all for New England’s largest ever beep baseball tournament—a modified version of our national pastime designed for the blind and visually impaired.

“For a lot of us, we’re fulfilling that childhood dream of being able to play baseball and also being an athlete,” said Joe Quintanilla, a member of the Boston Renegades. He has played with the team for 17 years.

Participants have varying degrees of visual impairment. All players are blindfolded to keep the playing field even.

The league holds a World Series in Florida later on in July.

