8-year-old girl grazed by bullet in Jamaica Plain

JAMAICA PLAIN (WHDH) – Boston Police say an 8-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet on Heath Street in Jamaica Plain, early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the area around midnight after someone pulled up in a dark gray Infiniti and fired 15 rounds into a crowd of people.

“Everybody started running, it was like everybody running into their houses, everywhere,” said Mariano Caribe, who witnessed the shooting.

The 8-year-old girl, who was drawing, and her mother ran into Caribe’s house–that’s when they realized the child had been been grazed by bullet fragments.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said the community should be outraged.

“The young kids are running around having a good time, they shouldn’t be fearful of being shot,” said Commissioner Evans.

“That’s the challenge we have as a community, to make sure this doesn’t happen again and our kids are safe. This shouldn’t happen,” he added.

The girl was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities say they do not have a good description of the suspect. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police.

