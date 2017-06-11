BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters came together in Jamaica Plain Sunday to remember the men and women who served before them.

The touching tribute is an annual event open to the public to show thanks for their service.

Bagpipes led the way throughout the firefighter lot at Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain.

Firefighters have been buried at the cemetery dating back to 1858.

The annual tradition is set to continue, and they hope it will spread across the country.

