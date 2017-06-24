BOSTON (AP) - The state’s “digital front door” is getting a makeover.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration is asking for public feedback as it moves to overhaul Mass.gov , the state’s primary website.

The administration this week launched a pilot version of the website to showcase a new design, content types and technological features.

Officials are urging residents to visit pilot.mass.gov over the coming months and provide comments on it.

Mass.Gov will continue to function during the interim period with the state planning a full-scale relaunch of the site later this year.

Baker says the changes will improve how state government communicates with residents as residents conduct more of their business online.

