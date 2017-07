SANDWICH, Mass. (WHDH) – A bicyclist was hit by a car in Sandwich, Sunday night.

Officials say the person was hit near Route 6A, and had to be flown to the hospital by helicopter.

The person has serious injuries, according to officials.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)