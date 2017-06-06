Boston Police honor 3-year-old boy who passed away from heart defect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are remembering a 3-year-old boy who passed away from heart disease earlier this year.

Kolton Nguyen Hessman died of a rare heart defect in January. He was made an honorary member of the Boston Police Department on Tuesday.

An officer came across Kolton’s Facebook page, which his family used to share his medical progress and to try to find a heart transplant.

“He clicked on it and read the story and fell apart, and then he just said ‘I had to act, I had to do something,’” said Grant Hessman, Kolton’s dad.

“I thought it would be a good community service thing,” said Officer Kevin Walsh, an academy instructor. “It was in Tennessee, but there’s no boundaries in law enforcement,” he said.

Boston Police committed to the cause, spreading the page to help find a donor.

“Most of the possible heart donations in New England were from us putting it out here,” said Officer Walsh.

The young law enforcement lover will now always be honored by the BPD.

“I’m bonded to this city,” said Grant Hessman. “They’ve rallied behind us since day one and they’ve never stopped,” he added.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)