ROXBURY (WHDH) – Fathers filled the streets of Roxbury early Sunday morning, calling for peace.

People celebrated Father’s Day by taking the time to marches in the annual “Unity Walk.”

The walk, hosted by the Boston Police Department, featured Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, city leaders and many members of BPD.

“We have to turn the streets around for these kids and the young people out there. Too many people work too hard in the neighborhood to let a few individuals give it a label,” said Mayor Walsh.

“Changing the conversation about violence in neighborhoods to peace in neighborhoods, really. That’s the whole idea behind this,” added Mayor Walsh.

Wally the Green Monster even came out to support the cause.

BPD said the event was a great success.

