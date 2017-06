AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - A car plunged into a pond in Auburn last night.

Officials say dive teams were able to pull the car out of Eddy Pond.

Police say a witness saw the the car go into the water off of a boat ramp.

Crews say they did not find a driver in the car.

Police are still investigating. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

