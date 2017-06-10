Cell phone video captures Market Basket brawl in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) – A Market Basket brawl in Chelsea was caught on camera. Police say a store employee and a manger started fighting in front of a packed store.

Cell phone video shows Market Basket employees in a fight at the check-out counter. In the video, what appears to be a manger, is seen kicking an employee on the ground.

Chelsea Police tell 7News they are aware of the video.

The video didn’t show what led up to the fight.

Store management at the Chelsea Market Basket declined to comment on the fight.

