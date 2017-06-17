Chain reaction crash in Swampscott sends car into building

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (WHDH) – A car plowed into a building in Swampscott, Saturday night.

Swampscott Fire said the driver crashed into another car, which caused it to spin out and hit a porch. One person was hurt there.

The driver never stopped and went through an intersection, according to officials. The driver then hit a curb and crashed into a building. Officials say two people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Police say everyone is expected to survive.

The car was towed out of the building around 9 p.m.

