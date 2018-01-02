BURLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A computer battery melted in the cardiac unit at Burlington’s Lahey Hospital Monday night and created quite the scare. The blast filled the area with smoke and fumes.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday when the battery was in a charging station mounted on the wall. It sent off the hospital’s smoke alarm.

Burlington firefighters arrived and removed the lithium battery. Crews took it outside and extinguished it in the snow.

The smoke and fumes were in the main area of the cardiac unit, so initially, staff tended to patients in the surrounding rooms. A hospital spokesperson told 7News that at one point everyone was moved out of the area until the situation was resolved.

Fire officials told 7News that the fire marshal’s office will take over and further investigate if there is a specific problem with the product.

