MASHPEE, Mass. (WHDH) – Fire officials confirmed a child has been injured after being hit by an object that fell from a boat in Mashpee.

The incident happened on Mashpee Neck Road, Saturday evening.

Officials say a tube fell from a boat and hit the child in the head.

The child was flown to a Rhode Island hospital.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)