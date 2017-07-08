MASHPEE, Mass. (WHDH) – Fire officials confirmed a child has been injured after being hit by an object that fell from a boat in Mashpee.
The incident happened on Mashpee Neck Road, Saturday evening.
Officials say a tube fell from a boat and hit the child in the head.
The child was flown to a Rhode Island hospital.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)