MASHPEE, Mass. (WHDH) – Fire officials confirmed a child was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a raft that fell off a boat in Mashpee.

The incident happened on dry land around 4:30 p.m., Saturday.

Officials and witnesses say the 12-year-old girl was walking with her dog and younger sister when an inflatable raft came unhinged from a boat being towed on a trailer.

The young girl suffered a large hematoma on the back of her head, according to fire officials.

She was transported by helicopter from the State Police barracks in Bourne to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. The girl’s condition is not yet known.

A witness who ran to help the girl said the driver, and his two passengers, are locals. That witness said the driver did stop and provided aid to the victim.

