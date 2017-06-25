People gather on Deer Island to remember Bella Bond

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) Jury deliberations are to continue this week in the trial of a man accused of killing a 2-year-old girl known as “Baby Doe” after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor island.

A vigil was held for the 2-year-old Sunday who was found dead two years ago on Deer Island.

Members of the community gathered to remember the young girl on Sunday.

Michael McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 death of the girl who was later identified as Bella Bond.

A computer-generated image of the child was shared by millions on social media as authorities tried to identify her after her body was found by a woman walking her dog on Deer Island.

The girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, testified that McCarthy killed her daughter. McCarthy’s lawyer said it was Bond who killed the girl.

The jury has deliberated for four days without reaching a verdict. Deliberations are set to resume Monday.

