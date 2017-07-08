OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — A court hearing has been rescheduled for the owner of an eight-bedroom mansion in New Hampshire where more than 80 neglected Great Danes were seized.

Christina Fay was charged last month with two counts of animal cruelty following the discovery of the dogs in her Wolfeboro home. Police and animal welfare workers said animal feces was found throughout the mansion. Two veterinarians brought in by The Humane Society of the United States said many of the animals have eye problems, skin conditions and viral infections contagious to other dogs.

Fay says she is not guilty.

A trial was scheduled for Aug. 23, but her attorney asked for an extension because he is on vacation. It’s been rescheduled for Oct. 25.

