LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials are on the scene of a large fire in Lawrence.

Crews responded to Bennington Street on Sunday, according to Lawrence Police on Twitter.

Police have asked that people avoid the area.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest details.

On scene at major fire in Lawrence. Working to get details. #7News pic.twitter.com/ktxzL2Ty8k — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) June 11, 2017

Big fire 118 Bennington St. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Lxb2nDHXXX — Lawrence Police (@lawrencepolice) June 11, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)