SALISBURY, MA (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is responding to an overturned boat near Salisbury Beach.

The boat overturned just before 6 p.m., authorities say.

One person was recovered from the water. A second person is still missing, according to the Coast Guard.

A helicopter is being dispatched to assist with the search efforts.

