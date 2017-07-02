BOSTON (AP) - One of the original copies of the Declaration of Independence is going to be on display at a Massachusetts museum this Independence Day.

The state-run Commonwealth Museum is scheduled to display the historic document from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

One of fourteen original copies of the document, it was sent by the Continental Congress to Massachusetts during the Revolutionary War. It was printed in the Baltimore shop of Mary Catherine Goddard and bears the signature of John Hancock, president of the Continental Congress.

Secretary of State William Galvin says Hancock included a cover letter with instructions that the Declaration of Independence be kept “in the archives of your state” to inspire future generations.

The museum is located next to John F. Kennedy Presidential Library. Admission and parking are free.

