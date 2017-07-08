NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Delta Airlines has announced plans to add seasonal, non-stop routes between New Orleans and Boston.

Flights are slated to depart on Saturdays and Sundays between Feb. 10 and April 1, 2018.

According to a news release, the goal is to meet “strong leisure demand.”

JetBlue currently offers the only other departure from Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans to Logan International Airport in Boston.

