HULL, MA (WHDH) - Police in Hull said they rescued a dog that was stuck inside of a car that was about 100-degrees.

Officials were able to safely rescue the dog.

There is no word on whether or not any windows were open.

According to police, the owner of the dog was cited with a $100 ticket.

