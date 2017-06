HYANNIS, Mass. (WHDH) – Drug tests have come back negative for the captain and pilot of the fast ferry that crashed on June 16.

Eighteen people were injured when a high speed ferry struck a jetty in Hyannis.

The captain and pilot were both put on administrative leave.

