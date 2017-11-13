Elderly man struck, killed in parking lot of favorite eatery

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an elderly man struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of his favorite breakfast place over the weekend has died.

Police say the victim was struck in the parking lot of Little George’s restaurant in West Springfield at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. He died at the hospital Saturday night.

State Sen. Donald Humason told The Republican newspaper that the victim was 80-year-old Nelson Raymond Dionne, of Westfield.

Humason says he was good friends with Dionne, who ate breakfast at Little George’s nearly every morning.

Police say a woman driving on the road crossed into the parking lot and struck the victim and several cars. The accident remains under investigation and no one has been charged.

