CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has started offering “Real ID”-compliant driver licenses and non-driver identification cards, although they are not required for federal ID purposes at this time.

Real ID-compliant licenses require a valid birth certificate and Social Security number.

The state Division of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday the Real ID-compliant licenses are available.

Current New Hampshire driver licenses and non-driver ID cards will be accepted for travel at airports and entry into secure federal facilities until Oct. 1, 2020. After then, anyone with a non-compliant card wishing to travel by air or to access a secure federal facility will need to provide additional identification such as a U.S. passport.

