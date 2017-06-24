Fans line up for chance to meet David Ortiz

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans lined up for a chance to meet David Ortiz, Saturday afternoon.

Ortiz meet with 34 fans, in honor of his newly retired number. He took pictures and signed autographs for the star struck fans.

The event was held at the 47 Fenway store in Boston. Big Papi took to Twitter Saturday to inform fans to be at the store by 2:45 p.m.

7News spoke with one super fan who drove 14 hours from South Carolina just to meet his idol, Big Papi. Watch the video above for more.

